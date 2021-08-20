Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:10 IST
Govt panel recommends emergency use authorisation to Zydus Cadila's 3-dose Covid vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ZydusUniverse)
An expert panel of India's central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorization to Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, sources said.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) deliberated on the application given by Zydus Cadila on Thursday and recommended granting emergency use authorization to its three-dose coronavirus vaccine.

The recommendations have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

The Ahmedabad-based pharma major had on July 1 applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) with the DCGI for the vaccine.

The company said it has conducted the largest clinical trial for the vaccine in India in over 50 centers so far.

If approved, ZyCoV-D will be the world's first DNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection, developed by an Indian company and become the sixth vaccine that has been approved for use in the country after Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, and the US-made Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Plasmid DNA-based ZyCoV-D is to be administered intradermally using a needle-free injector.

Sharvil Patel, managing director, Cadila Healthcare had said that the vaccine, when approved, would help not only adults but also adolescents in the 12 to 18 years age group.

