Left Menu

CSC, Vodafone Idea Foundation team up for COVID-19 vaccination of vulnerable sections

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:37 IST
CSC, Vodafone Idea Foundation team up for COVID-19 vaccination of vulnerable sections
  • Country:
  • India

The common services centres - under the Ministry of Electronics and IT - and Vodafone Idea Foundation have partnered for the registration of citizens to receive vaccination against the deadly COVID-19 virus. The initiative would focus on vulnerable and disadvantaged communities, according to a statement.

Vodafone Idea Foundation is the (corporate social responsibility) CSR arm of VIL.

''The CSC Academy, the CSR and Education wing of CSC, will facilitate registration and scheduling of one million beneficiaries for vaccination across the country through the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs),'' the statement said.

The VLEs will act as a focal point for identifying and reaching out to the ageing population, slum dwellers, and daily wage workers.

The target ''is to register a million on Cowin Portal for driving vaccination for the elderly, people with disabilities, slum dwellers and daily wage workers'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021