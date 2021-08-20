Health News Roundup: Asia extends lockdowns, adds curbs to fight surge in Delta infections; In a sports-crazed Arkansas town, football is a reason to get vaccinated and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Asia extends lockdowns, adds curbs to fight surge in Delta infections

Advertisement

Nations from Australia to Vietnam announced more drastic curbs and longer lockdowns for citizens on Friday, as authorities struggle to rein in outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. In Australia's biggest city of Sydney, 2 million residents, or roughly 40% of its population, face curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. next week, along with limits on exercise.

In a sports-crazed Arkansas town, football is a reason to get vaccinated

The dull thud of bodies colliding and the sharp sound of whistles filled the air on a scorching afternoon of high school football practice in Fordyce, Arkansas. Players wore helmets but no pads to try to escape the heat, running through drills ahead of the opener at the end of the month. The date marks a highlight on the calendar for this American football-loving town of about 4,000 people in southern Arkansas, where banners celebrating the Fordyce High School Redbugs hang along its main street.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Israeli doctors find severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases mostly in older, sicker patients

Sydney imposes nightly curfew as Australia battles Delta outbreak

Two million residents of Sydney will be under nightly curfew from next week to slow the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus that is spreading across New South Wales state, authorities said on Friday as they extended lockdown orders. Australia's third wave of COVID-19 infections, centered on Sydney, has forced more than half the population of nearly 26 million into lockdown and pushed the world's 13th-largest economy to the brink of its second recession https://www.reuters.com/business/australias-stunning-economic-recovery-trips-delta-vaccine-snags-2021-07-22 in as many years.

England's COVID-19 prevalence drops to 1 in 80, ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was around 1 in 80 people in the week ending Aug. 14, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, slightly lower than the previous week's estimate of 1 in 75. The figures came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government last month lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions such as the mandatory wearing of masks in indoor public spaces.

Israeli doctors find severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases mostly in older, sicker patients

In Israel's COVID-19 wards, doctors are learning which vaccinated patients are most vulnerable to severe illness, amid growing concerns about instances in which the shots provide less protection against the worst forms of the disease. Around half of the country's 600 patients presently hospitalized with the severe illness have received two doses of the Pfizer Inc shot, a rare occurrence out of 5.4 million fully vaccinated people. The majority of these patients received two vaccine doses at least five months ago, are over the age of 60, and also have chronic illnesses known to exacerbate a coronavirus infection. They range from diabetes to heart disease and lung ailments, as well as cancers and inflammatory diseases that are treated with immune-system suppressing drugs, according to Reuter's interviews with 11 doctors, health specialists, and officials. Such "breakthrough" cases have become central to a global debate over whether highly vaccinated countries should give booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and to which people.

Denmark to recommend COVID-19 booster for vulnerable

Danes with weak immune systems such as cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, or those with organ transplants, will soon be recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster, the Danish Health Authority said on Friday. The Danish decision echoes those of countries like Israel, Germany, and France https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-booster-factbox/factbox-countries-weigh-need-for-booster-covid-19-shots-idUKKBN2FK12K who have also decided to offer booster shots to older adults and people with weak immune systems, though European Union officials have said they do not yet see a need to give booster shots to the general population.

AstraZeneca's Alexion halts ALS trial on lack of efficacy

AstraZeneca's Alexion division will stop developing a treatment for the neurological disorder ALS due to lack of efficacy in a late-stage trial, the British drugmaker said on Friday. The halt follows a review of trial data by an independent panel and is a setback to efforts to find treatments for the rare disease, whose sufferers included late British physicist Stephen Hawking.

Brazil's Munduruku tribe haunted by mercury's deadly threat

By the time 38-year-old Irene Munduruku was rushed to a hospital in northern Brazil last year, she could not move her arms and legs. Her husband Jairo Munduruku recalls she was unable to speak or open her eyes. Doctors told Jairo his wife had tumors in her liver and right lung, but he doubted that cancer was the only cause for her illness.

UK approves Regeneron/Roche antibody cocktail for COVID-19

The UK drug regulator has approved an antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron and Roche to prevent and treat COVID-19, it said on Friday, as the nation battles rising hospitalizations due to the more infectious Delta variant. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said clinical trial data shows the drug Ronapreve could help prevent infection, help resolve symptoms of severe COVID-19 infection and reduce the chances of hospitalization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)