Russia has vaccinated over 43 mln people against COVID-19 - RIA

Russia has so far vaccinated over 43 million people against COVID-19, out of a population of more than 144 million, the RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing the health minister Mikhail Murashko.

Russia is aims for 80% COVID-19 herd immunity by November, its Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said in July, despite its relatively slow vaccination rate. That would mean that more than 115 million Russians would have immunity against the coronavirus.

