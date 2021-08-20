Britain reports 37,314 new COVID cases, 114 deaths

Britain reported 37,314 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Friday, and a further 114 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 36,572 new cases reported on Thursday and 113 deaths.

