Mumbai records 322 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

An area is declared as a containment zone if at least five cases are reported from there.The number of sealed buildings in the metropolis stood at 24.The time taken for the caseload to double is now 2,052 days, while the average growth rate of cases between August 13 and 19 was 0.03 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 20:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Friday reported 322 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the city to 7,40,612, while six new fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,941, a civic official said.

The daily rise in cases in the financial capital of the country crossed 300 for the first time after August 8, when 323 new infections had been detected. A record 56,566 coronavirus tests were carried out during the day, beating the previous high of 56,266 of April 14. The tally of tests conducted in the city so far rose to 88,55,005.

With 223 people discharged from hospitals, the recovery count rose to 7,19,381, which is 97 per cent of the case tally.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said slums and chawls in the city do not have a single containment zone for the seven consecutive days now. An area is declared as a containment zone if at least five cases are reported from there.

The number of sealed buildings in the metropolis stood at 24.

The time taken for the caseload to double is now 2,052 days, while the average growth rate of cases between August 13 and 19 was 0.03 per cent.

