Assam govt’s first hospital for post-COVID patients to start from next week

The Assam government will start a dedicated ‘Post-COVID Hospital’ in the state’s largest city Guwahati from next week, an official said. The government’s COVID Hospital at Kalapahar in the city is being converted into a facility exclusively for COVID-19 recovered patients suffering from complications. Health Minister Keshab Mahanta visited the hospital on Friday to oversee the progress of work. He was accompanied by Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) principal Dr Achyut Baishya during the visit. The new facility will function under the GMCH. Mahanta instructed Dr Baishya to ensure that the Post-COVID Hospital is ready to function from next week. Increasing number of people complaining of medical complications after recovering from COVID-19 has led the state government to decide to convert the COVID Hospital to a facility exclusively for post-COVID patients, the official added. PTI SSG MM MM

