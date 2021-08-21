Health News Roundup: EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October; FDA classifies recall of Cardinal Health's catheter devices as most serious and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. administers 360.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 360,634,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 426,106,115 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 359,623,380 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 19 out of 422,175,735 doses delivered.

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

The European Union expects Novavax to submit data needed for the possible approval of its COVID-19 vaccine around October, an EU official told Reuters on Friday, in what could be another delay for the U.S. biotech firm. Novavax signed a deal with the EU this month to supply up to 200 million doses and said it would complete the submission of data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the vaccine's approval in Europe as early as the end of September.

Florida Board of Education gives school districts ultimatum on masks

The Florida Board of Education on Friday told two school districts they would have some of their state funding withheld if they failed within the next 48 hours to provide parents with a way to opt out of a requirement that their children wear masks. School boards in Broward and Alachua counties have mandated masks in schools in defiance of an executive order issued last month by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that barred local officials from imposing mask mandates.

Israeli doctors find severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases mostly in older, sicker patients

In Israel's COVID-19 wards, doctors are learning which vaccinated patients are most vulnerable to severe illness, amid growing concerns about instances in which the shots provide less protection against the worst forms of the disease. Around half of the country's 600 patients presently hospitalized with severe illness have received two doses of the Pfizer Inc shot, a rare occurrence out of 5.4 million fully vaccinated people.

FDA classifies recall of Cardinal Health's catheter devices as most serious

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday classified the recall of some of Cardinal Health Inc's devices, which are used to insert umbilical vein catheters in infants, as the most serious type of recall after two reports of death. Class I recall is the strictest form of recall issued by the FDA, where the usage of faulty devices may cause serious injury or even death.

U.S. transportation agency requires face masks on planes, trains, buses through Jan 18

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration on Friday extended its requirements that people wear face masks on planes, buses and trains, as well as in airports, through Jan. 18.

Moderna mandates COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. employees

Moderna Inc said on Friday it will require COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees in the United States from October. Rival coronavirus vaccine maker Pfizer Inc had earlier this month had mandated its U.S. employees and contractors to become vaccinated against COVID-19 or participate in a weekly COVID-19 testing.

AstraZeneca's antibody therapy prevents COVID-19, study shows

Trial data from AstraZeneca on Friday raised the prospect of a new treatment to prevent COVID-19 beyond vaccines, giving hope in particular for people who respond poorly to immunisation shots. The British drugmaker said its new antibody therapy reduced the risk of people developing any COVID-19 symptoms by 77% in a late-stage trial.

India gives emergency approval for world's first COVID-19 DNA vaccine

India's drug regulator has granted emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, in adults and children aged 12 years and above. The approval gives a boost to India's vaccination programme, which aims to inoculate all eligible adults by December, and will provide the first shot for those under 18, as the country still struggles to contain the virus spread in some states.

UK approves Regeneron/Roche antibody cocktail for COVID-19

The UK drug regulator has approved an antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron and Roche to prevent and treat COVID-19, it said on Friday, as the nation battles rising hospitalisations due to the more infectious Delta variant. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said clinical trial data shows the drug Ronapreve could help prevent infection, help resolve symptoms of severe COVID-19 infection and reduce the chances of hospitalisation.

