Australia's New South Wales reports record 825 COVID-19 cases

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported a record 825 locally acquired daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, up from 644 cases seen in the previous day.

There were three deaths reported overnight from the current outbreak of the highly transmissible coronavirus Delta variant, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a televised briefing.

