New Zealand reports 21 locally acquired COVID-19 cases
New Zealand recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing infections associated with the current community outbreak to 51, officials said on Saturday.
Of the 21 new cases, 18 are in Auckland and three are in Wellington.
