COVID-19: India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 57.61 cr; over 36 lakh doses administered in last 24 hrs

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 57.61 crore on Saturday, of which 36,36,043 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 10:55 IST
COVID-19: India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 57.61 cr; over 36 lakh doses administered in last 24 hrs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 57.61 crores on Saturday, of which 36,36,043 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. "With the administration of 36,36,043 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 57.61 crores (57,61,17,350) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the Union Health Ministry informed in a press release.

This has been achieved through 64,01,385 sessions. Of the total COVID-19 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 26,57,302 were that of the first dose, and 9,78,741 were of the second dose.

Additionally, the ministry reported that the recovery of 36,347 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,15,97,982. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.54 percent, the highest since March 2020.

34,457 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. "High recoveries and a low number of new cases have subsided the active caseload to 3,61,340 which is at its lowest in 151 days. Active cases presently form only 1.12 percent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020," the ministry stated.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 17,21,205 COVID-19 tests were conducted. With this, India has conducted over 50.45 Cr (50,45,76,158) cumulative tests so far. "While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.98 percent remains less than 3 percent for the last 57 days now. The daily positivity rate also stands at 2.00 percent. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3 percent for the last 26 days and below 5 percent for 75 consecutive days now," the ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

