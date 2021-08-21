Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 15:57 IST
Delhi records 19 cases, lowest since Apr 15 last year; zero death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, the second consecutive day the daily fatality count stood nil, while 19 fresh cases were reported, the lowest since April 15 last year, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the twelfth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, and August 20 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data. On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during the April-May period.

On Saturday, 19 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate dropped to 0.03 percent, according to the latest bulletin.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15, 2020.

On Friday, 57 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 percent.

Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 and two deaths due to the disease were recorded on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the official figures.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 36 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.05 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

