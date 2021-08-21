COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at health clinics every day: Kolkata civic body

Left Menu

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC will be holding COVID-19 inoculation drive at the citys health clinics all seven days a week, starting Monday, chairman of the civic bodys board of administrators, Firhad Hakim, said, while also observing that the rush for the first jab is far more than that of the second.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 16:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be holding COVID-19 inoculation drive at the city's health clinics all seven days a week, starting Monday, chairman of the civic body's board of administrators, Firhad Hakim, said, while also observing that the rush for the first jab is ''far more'' than that of the second. Hakim, who is also the state's transport minister, further said that the civic body has the infrastructure to vaccinate as many as one lakh people in a day.

Earlier, the drive was held on specific days in a week.

''The number of people visiting the health clinics to get the first dose is far more than what was coming for the second dose. We are unable to manage the rush for the first jab,'' Hakim told reporters here.

The first dose would be administered in the morning and the second dose after 3 pm, he added.

At least 3,57,27,819 people in Bengal have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine thus far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

