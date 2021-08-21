Left Menu

Vietnam reports record 11,321 daily coronavirus infections

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 21-08-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 17:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Vietnam

Vietnam reported 11,321 coronavirus infections on Saturday, a record daily tally.

Most of the new cases were detected in Ho Chi Minh City and its neighboring province of Binh Duong, the health ministry said. The country has recorded 336,700 infections and at least 7,540 fatalities overall.

