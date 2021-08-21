Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka announces lockdown as coronavirus cases surge; president to address nation

Sri Lanka announced a 10-day lockdown starting on Friday night in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as surging infections and deaths overwhelm the island's health system. The Indian Ocean nation recorded its highest single-day death toll of 187 and 3,793 cases on Wednesday.

Reuters | Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte | Updated: 21-08-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 17:21 IST
UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka announces lockdown as coronavirus cases surge; president to address nation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka announced a 10-day lockdown starting on Friday night in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as surging infections and deaths overwhelm the island's health system.

The Indian Ocean nation recorded its highest single-day death toll of 187 and 3,793 cases on Wednesday. "Nationwide Lockdown in effect from 10 pm today (20/08) to Monday (30/08). All essential services will function as normal," Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said on Twitter.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met with members of the presidential task force on coronavirus and was expected to address the nation on Friday evening. Medical professionals, religious leaders, politicians, and businessmen have called for an immediate nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of infections.

Daily infections have more than doubled in a month to an average of 3,897, according to the Reuters Global COVID tracker. Hospitals in the country of 22 million people are overflowing with COVID-19 patients as the highly transmissible Delta variant surges through the population.

"If they listen to us it will be good for our leaders and for the country," said lawmaker Tissa Witarana, a supporter of a strict national lockdown, before the health minister's announcement. Many restrictions are already in place, with schools, gyms, and swimming pools closed and weddings and musical shows banned. Authorities also imposed a night curfew from Monday, restricting movement from 10 pm until 4 am every day.

Around a quarter of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, a majority of them with China's Sinopharm vaccine. Sri Lanka has also approved Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Russia's Sputnik V shots.

It has reported a total of 372,079 infections since the start of the outbreak last year, with 6,604 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021