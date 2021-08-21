Left Menu

Over 1.21 lakh doses of Covid vaccine administered in Delhi on Friday: Govt bulletin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 17:57 IST
Over 1.21 lakh doses of Covid vaccine administered in Delhi on Friday: Govt bulletin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 1,21,318 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the national capital on Friday, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin.

The bulletin issued on Saturday showed that 90,882 people received their first dose while 30,436 were administered the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The city has administered 1,22,37,895 vaccine doses so far, of which 87,77,612 were first doses and 34,60,283 second doses, it showed.

As of Saturday morning, the national capital had only four days of vaccine stock left, the bulletin claimed.

Delhi had a balanced stock of 5,35,460 doses, of which 3,57,930 doses were of Covishield and 1,77,530 of Covaxin.

The national capital has 915 vaccination centers with a capacity of inoculating 1,77,496 beneficiaries a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021