Over 1.21 lakh doses of Covid vaccine administered in Delhi on Friday: Govt bulletin

A total of 1,21,318 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the national capital on Friday, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin.

The bulletin issued on Saturday showed that 90,882 people received their first dose while 30,436 were administered the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The city has administered 1,22,37,895 vaccine doses so far, of which 87,77,612 were first doses and 34,60,283 second doses, it showed.

As of Saturday morning, the national capital had only four days of vaccine stock left, the bulletin claimed.

Delhi had a balanced stock of 5,35,460 doses, of which 3,57,930 doses were of Covishield and 1,77,530 of Covaxin.

The national capital has 915 vaccination centers with a capacity of inoculating 1,77,496 beneficiaries a day.

