COVID-19: Haryana records one fatality, 19 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:06 IST
Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported one Covid-related fatality taking the cumulative toll to 9,666 while 19 new infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,331.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Karnal district.

Among the districts, six cases were from Gurgaon and three from Panchkula. There are 675 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

The total recoveries so far are 7,59,990 and the recovery rate is 98.66 percent, it said. PTI SUN VSD RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

