Left Menu

Covid: One more death, 25 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,792 on Saturday with one more fatality, while 25 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 17,09,100, according to an official statement issued here. The only death was reported from Bareilly, the state government said in the statement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:27 IST
Covid: One more death, 25 new cases in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,792 on Saturday with one more fatality, while 25 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 17,09,100, according to an official statement issued here. The only death was reported from Bareilly, the state government said in the statement. Of the 25 new cases, three each were reported from Lucknow, Maharajganj, Meerut and Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 24 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries so far in the state to 16,85,901, it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 407, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.08 lakh samples have been tested, while over 7.03 crore tests have been conducted so far in the state, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021