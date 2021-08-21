Covid: One more death, 25 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,792 on Saturday with one more fatality, while 25 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 17,09,100, according to an official statement issued here. The only death was reported from Bareilly, the state government said in the statement. Of the 25 new cases, three each were reported from Lucknow, Maharajganj, Meerut and Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 24 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries so far in the state to 16,85,901, it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 407, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.08 lakh samples have been tested, while over 7.03 crore tests have been conducted so far in the state, the statement added.

