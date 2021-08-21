Britain reports 32,058 new COVID cases, 104 deaths

Britain recorded 32,058 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Saturday, and reported a further 104 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 37,314 new cases reported on Friday and 114 deaths.

