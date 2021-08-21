Italy reports 45 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 7,470 new cases
Italy reported 45 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 49 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,470 from 7,224. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 466 from a previous 455. Some 255,218 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 220,656, the health ministry said.
Italy reported 45 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 49 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,470 from 7,224. Italy has registered 128,728 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.48 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,733 Saturday up from 3,692 a day earlier. There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 26 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 466 from a previous 455.
Some 255,218 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 220,656, the health ministry said.
