Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected

New Zealand recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warning the number will go higher in the next few days and urging the Pacific nation to adhere to the lockdown rules. The infections in the community outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant now total 51. Of the 21 new cases, 18 are in the largest city, Auckland, and three in the capital, Wellington.

Florida Board of Education gives school districts ultimatum on masks

The Florida Board of Education on Friday told two school districts they would have some of their state funding withheld if they failed within the next 48 hours to provide parents with a way to opt out of a requirement that their children wear masks. School boards in Broward and Alachua counties have mandated masks in schools in defiance of an executive order issued last month by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that barred local officials from imposing mask mandates.

U.S. CDC asks travelers at high risk of severe COVID-19 to avoid cruises

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday people at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, irrespective of their vaccination status. Older adults and people with medical conditions are more likely to get severely ill from the disease and should take professional advise before cruise ship travel, the agency said.

Australia's Victoria reports 61 local COVID-19 cases

Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported 61 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Friday evening, health officials said on Saturday. There were an additional 16 local cases that were recorded on a rapid testing platform and will be reported in Sunday's numbers, officials said.

Cuba grants emergency approval to second homegrown vaccine

Cuba's drug regulator granted emergency approval for its homegrown Soberana 2 vaccine on Friday, allowing the drug's full inclusion in the country's inoculation program as it races to curb a Delta variant-fueled coronavirus outbreak https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/coronavirus-surge-pushes-cubas-healthcare-system-brink-2021-08-11.

The Soberana vaccine, which Cuba says has an efficacy rate of 91.2 https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/cuba-says-second-covid-vaccine-soberana-2-boasts-912-efficacy-2021-07-09%, has already been used to vaccinate some health workers and ordinary citizens in areas with high rates of transmission as part of early intervention studies.

U.S. transportation agency requires face masks on planes, trains, buses through Jan 18

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration on Friday extended its requirements that people wear face masks on planes, buses and trains, as well as in airports, through Jan. 18.

Moderna mandates COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. employees

Moderna Inc said on Friday it will require COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees in the United States from October. Rival coronavirus vaccine maker Pfizer Inc had earlier this month had mandated its U.S. employees and contractors to become vaccinated against COVID-19 or participate in a weekly COVID-19 testing.

U.S. FDA aims to give full approval to Pfizer vaccine on Monday -NYT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/20/us/politics/fda-pfizer-covid-vaccine-full-approval.html on Friday. Regulators were aiming to complete the process by Friday, but were still working through "a substantial amount of paperwork and negotiation with the company," the Times said, citing people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

U.S. administers 361.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

The United States has administered 361,684,564 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 428,506,065 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. Those figures are up from the 360,634,287 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 426,106,115 doses delivered.

Shanghai places hundreds in quarantine after airport COVID-19 cases

Authorities in Shanghai have quarantined hundreds of people in an attempt to halt a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the city after infections were detected in cargo workers at its airport, the municipal government said on Saturday. Some 120 people deemed close contacts of the infected five workers at Pudong Airport were placed into quarantine, along with hundreds of others deemed secondary contacts.

