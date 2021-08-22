Left Menu

Brazil reports 28,388 new coronavirus cases, 698 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2021 02:39 IST
Brazil recorded 28,388 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 698 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 574,209, according to ministry data.

