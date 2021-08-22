Australia's Victoria reports 65 local COVID-19 cases
Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported 65 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Saturday evening, health officials said on Sunday.
Victoria Premier Dan Andrews extended on Saturday a Melbourne city lockdown to the entire state as cases spread to the regions.
