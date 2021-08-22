Left Menu

Australia's New South Wales reports record 830 COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-08-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 06:42 IST
  • Australia

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported a record 830 locally acquired COVID-19 infections on Sunday, as the pandemic continues to surge despite increasing containment efforts.

The total was above Saturday's record of 825. Three more people died, bringing deaths to 71 in this outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which began in the state in mid-June.

There are 550 people admitted to hospital, with almost 100 of them in intensive care, New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

