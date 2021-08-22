New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases

New Zealand recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing infections associated with the current community outbreak to 72, health officials said.

Of the 21 new cases, 20 are in Auckland, the largest city, and one is in the capital Wellington.

The Pacific nation of 5.1 million is under a strict lockdown until midnight on Tuesday as the outbreak has widened beyond the two key cities.

