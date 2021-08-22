Left Menu

India to vaccinate evacuees from Afghanistan against Polio

As India continues to evacuate people from Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban, the Centre on Sunday said it will also administer free polio vaccines to Afghan nationals who land in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 13:27 IST
India to vaccinate evacuees from Afghanistan against Polio
Visual of the ongoing vaccination drive (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India continues to evacuate people from Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban, the Centre on Sunday said it will also administer free polio vaccines to Afghan nationals who land in the country. The move said the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is a preventive measure against the wild polio virus.

Sharing a photo of the ongoing vaccination of the evacuees at the Delhi International airport, Mandaviya on Sunday tweeted: "We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus. Congratulations to the Health Team for their efforts to ensure public health. Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport." Polio has not yet been eradicated in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Several countries have been carrying out the evacuation of their nationals from Afghanistan after the country's government fell to the terrorist group on August 15. India on Sunday evacuated 168 passengers including 107 Indian nationals via Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft that landed at the Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad.

An Air India flight carrying 87 Indians also landed in Delhi today. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021