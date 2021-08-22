Pondy CM gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday received the first of dose of COVID-19 vaccine at his residence here.

A team of officials and para medical staff of the Department of Health were present during the vaccination, a release from his office said.

Rangasamy had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for Covid in May, a few days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister to head AINRC-BJP coalition government here.

The territorial Assembly has been convened to begin its budget session 2021-2022 on August 26.PTI COR ROH ROH

