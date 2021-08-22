Left Menu

Pondy CM gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-08-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 16:36 IST
Pondy CM gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday received the first of dose of COVID-19 vaccine at his residence here.

A team of officials and para medical staff of the Department of Health were present during the vaccination, a release from his office said.

Rangasamy had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for Covid in May, a few days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister to head AINRC-BJP coalition government here.

The territorial Assembly has been convened to begin its budget session 2021-2022 on August 26.PTI COR ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

