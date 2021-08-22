Vietnam reports 11,214 coronavirus infections and 737 deaths
Updated: 22-08-2021
Vietnam reported 11,214 coronavirus infections on Sunday with most of the cases detected in Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong province.
The country reported 737 additional fatalities over the past two days, raising its coronavirus death toll to 8,277, Vietnam's ministry of health said.
