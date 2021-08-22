Left Menu

Iran reports new record for daily COVID deaths

Iran has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media.The official IRNA news agency said Sunday that 684 people had died of the disease since Saturday, while more than 36,400 new cases were confirmed over the same 24-hour period.Irans previous daily record for COVID-19 deaths was recorded August 16.

22-08-2021
Iran has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media.

The official IRNA news agency said Sunday that 684 people had died of the disease since Saturday, while more than 36,400 new cases were confirmed over the same 24-hour period.

Iran's previous daily record for COVID-19 deaths was recorded on August 16. The country reported its highest number of daily cases the next day, with more than 50,000.

A five-day lockdown in the country ended on Saturday. The current wave of infections is Iran's fifth pandemic and fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

The country also is struggling to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus.

Some 7 percent of Iranians have been fully vaccinated.

