Pondy CM gets vaccinated in his house

Puducherry, Aug 22 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy was administered a vaccine against COVID-19 at his residence here on Sunday. A press release from his office said a team of officials and para- medical staff of the Department of Health were present during the vaccination. The Chief Minister was treated in Chennai after he contracted the virus in May.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-08-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 17:15 IST
