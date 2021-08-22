Left Menu

J&K reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-08-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 19:25 IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 107 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 3,24,202, while one more fatality pushed the death count to 4,402, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 45 were from the Jammu division and 62 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 26 cases, followed by 12 cases in Jammu district.

The number of active cases was 1,165, while 3,18,635 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

According to officials, there were 43 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

