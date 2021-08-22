Nepal reports 1,920 new cases of coronavirus infections: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 1,920 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 827,642, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that 24 new deaths were reported in the last one day. The current death toll due to coronavirus infections in the country stands at 10,509.

Since Saturday, health authorities have conducted 9,443 swab samples under RT-PCR method, of which 1,702 turned out positive. Likewise, 3,073 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which an additional 218 tested positive.

As of now, there are 38,751 corona active cases across the country.

In the past 24 hours, 2,248 people have achieved recovery.

