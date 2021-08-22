Left Menu

MP sees 5 COVID-19 cases; 623 people vaccinated

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-08-2021 20:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,101 on Sunday with the addition of five cases, while the death toll increased by one in the last 24 hours to touch 10,516, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,499, leaving the state with 86 active cases, he added.

With 64,579 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,60,03,600, the official said.

An official release said 4,01,51,368 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 623 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,101, new cases 5, death toll 10,516, recovered 7,81,499, active cases 86, number of tests so far 1,60,03,600.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

