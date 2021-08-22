Gujarat's COVID-19 case tally grows by 15, recovery count by 17

Gujarat reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the state's caseload to 8,25,302, the health department said.

Seventeen patients were discharged during the day, which pushed recovery count further to 8,15,041.

With no new fatality, the death toll due to the virus remained unchanged at 10,079, the departments said in a release.

There are now 182 active cases in the state, and four these patients are in a critical condition.

Due to the Rakshabandhan festival, the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state was suspended on Sunday. As per the figures shared by the department on Saturday, as many as 4,26,66,652 vaccine doses have been administered.

Vadodara district reported the highest number of five new cases, followed by Bhavnagar with four and Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Narmada and Porbandar one case each.

The infection count and recoveries in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,631 and 10,623, respectively, as no new case and recovery were reported during the day, officials said.

There are four active cases in the union territory at present, which has so far reported four deaths, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,302, new cases 15, death toll 10,079, discharged 8,15,041, active cases 182, people tested so far - figures not released.

