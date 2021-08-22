Britain reports 32,253 new COVID cases, 49 deaths
Britain reported 32,253 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Sunday, and a further 49 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.
The data compared with 32,058 new cases reported on Saturday and 104 deaths.
