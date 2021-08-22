Left Menu

Britain reports 32,253 new COVID cases, 49 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 20:36 IST
Britain reported 32,253 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Sunday, and a further 49 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 32,058 new cases reported on Saturday and 104 deaths.

