Left Menu

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij hospitalised after his oxygen level dipped

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after his oxygen level dipped on Sunday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 21:46 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij hospitalised after his oxygen level dipped
Health Minister Anil Vij was admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after his oxygen level dipped on Sunday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the PGIMER and enquired about Vij's health.

The minister was admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh earlier today on the advice of a panel of doctors after his oxygen level dipped. Vij had tested positive for coronavirus last year on December 5 after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021