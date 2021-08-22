Left Menu

Bengal reports 561 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 22:37 IST
West Bengal reported 561 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Sunday, as per an official bulletin.

The state has so far reported 18,364 COVID-19 deaths and 15,42,986 cases, it said.

The recovery rate in the state rose to 98.20 per cent with 686 more people getting cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin stated.

The state reported a positivity rate of 1.53 per cent during the day.

There are 9,461 active cases in the state at present, the bulletin said.

A total of 15,15,161 patients have recovered so far, it said.

Nadia district recorded the highest new deaths at three, while North 24 Parganas reported the most number of new cases at 79.

