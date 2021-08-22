Coronavirus: 27 new cases in Chhattisgarh, one death; active cases 863

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 10,04,144 on Sunday as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality took the toll to 13,553, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,89,728 after eight patients got discharge from various hospitals, while 52 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 863, the official said.

Advertisement

Raipur district reported one new infection, taking the caseload to 1,57,841, including 3,139 deaths, while three cases were reported each in Durg, Janjgir-Champa, Surguja and Bastar districts. No fresh case was reported in 14 districts of the state on Friday, he said.

As 12,504 samples were examined during the day, the number of tests conducted to detect COVID-19 in the state went up to 1,21,33,339, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,144, new cases 27, death toll 13,553, recovered 9,89,728, active cases 863, tests today 12,504, total number of tests 1,21,33,339.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)