PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 23

- Javid unveils crackdown on private COVID-19 test providers https://on.ft.com/3D83s3p - Goal.com owner nets Italy's top football site https://on.ft.com/3gmcsbe

- Johnson to host G7 talks on Afghanistan with role sought for China and Russia https://on.ft.com/3mnJwna - UK rejects industry plea for visas for EU truck drivers https://on.ft.com/3mnJwUc

Overview - Health secretary Sajid Javid announced a crackdown on Monday on "cowboy" companies selling coronavirus tests at misleading prices on a government website to Britons travelling overseas.

- The private equity-backed owner of Goal.com, the football media website, has acquired Italy's biggest digital football news provider, as the group expands its coverage of top leagues and teams. - Boris Johnson, UK prime minister, will host crisis talks on Afghanistan with world leaders, as Britain presses the U.S. to extend the evacuation timetable amid "harrowing scenes" and deaths at Kabul airport.

- Ministers have rejected industry calls to allow EU migrants to fill the large hole in the UK labour market for lorry drivers, but accept that more training courses are needed to boost the number of hauliers. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

