Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 23

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 05:44 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Javid unveils crackdown on private COVID-19 test providers https://on.ft.com/3D83s3p - Goal.com owner nets Italy's top football site https://on.ft.com/3gmcsbe

- Johnson to host G7 talks on Afghanistan with role sought for China and Russia https://on.ft.com/3mnJwna - UK rejects industry plea for visas for EU truck drivers https://on.ft.com/3mnJwUc

Overview - Health secretary Sajid Javid announced a crackdown on Monday on "cowboy" companies selling coronavirus tests at misleading prices on a government website to Britons travelling overseas.

- The private equity-backed owner of Goal.com, the football media website, has acquired Italy's biggest digital football news provider, as the group expands its coverage of top leagues and teams. - Boris Johnson, UK prime minister, will host crisis talks on Afghanistan with world leaders, as Britain presses the U.S. to extend the evacuation timetable amid "harrowing scenes" and deaths at Kabul airport.

- Ministers have rejected industry calls to allow EU migrants to fill the large hole in the UK labour market for lorry drivers, but accept that more training courses are needed to boost the number of hauliers. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021