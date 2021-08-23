Left Menu

New Zealand's Delta outbreak tops 100 cases

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 23-08-2021 06:52 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand on Monday reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in its current outbreak to 107.

The health ministry said in a statemnt that 33 new cases are in Auckland and two are in the capital Wellington.

