New Zealand's Delta outbreak tops 100 cases
Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 23-08-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 06:52 IST
New Zealand on Monday reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in its current outbreak to 107.
The health ministry said in a statemnt that 33 new cases are in Auckland and two are in the capital Wellington.
