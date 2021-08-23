Left Menu

India reports 25,072 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 160 days

India has reported 25,072 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 160 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 11:05 IST
India reports 25,072 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 160 days
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has reported 25,072 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 160 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The cumulative caseload has increased to 3,24,49,306, while the national recovery rate has mounted to 97.63 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

With 44,157 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally now stands at 3,16,80,626. The active coronavirus cases have declined to 3,33,924, the lowest in 155 days comprising 1.03 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

The death toll climbed to 4,34,756 with 389 new fatalities. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 28 days, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.91 per cent.

As many as 12,95,160 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far in the country to 50,75,51,399, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Meanwhile, a total of 58,25,49,595 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far of which 7,95,543 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021