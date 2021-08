DIAL signs MoU with Medanta to set up Covid care centre for Delhi airport employees

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Medanta hospital to set up a COVID-19 care center at the Delhi airport for its employees and their family members, a statement said on Monday.

The Covid Care Centre, which is being established at Terminal 2 of the airport in anticipation of ''the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic'', is expected to be operational in early September, said the statement of GMR-group led DIAL.

This Centre will help isolate, clinically treat, clinically support asymptomatic, mild, and mild to moderate Covid-positive employees of GMR or their family members, till they are transferred to a hospital or discharged to their homes, it mentioned.

''A total of 15 pediatric high dependency unit (HDU) beds, 18 adult HDU beds, and 52 isolation beds have been allotted at this center. Besides, 85 oxygen concentrators have been arranged here,'' it noted.

This medical support facility will be managed by DIAL under the medical supervision of Medanta hospital, it stated.

