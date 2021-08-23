Russia's daily COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for first time since June 23

Russia reported 19,454 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time the daily tally has dipped below 20,000 since June 23 as authorities blamed a case surgeon on the infectious Delta variant.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 776 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours nationwide.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)