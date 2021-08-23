Left Menu

Booster covid-19 shots should be delayed -WHO Director-General

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:59 IST
Booster covid-19 shots should be delayed -WHO Director-General
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that COVID-19 booster shots should be delayed as a priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1% or 2% of the population has been inoculated.

If vaccination rates are not raised globally, stronger variants of the coronavirus could develop and vaccines intended as booster shots should be donated to countries where people have not received their first or second doses, he said during a visit to Budapest.

