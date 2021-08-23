RDIF: The single-component Sputnik Light vaccine authorized in Philippines

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) today announced the Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved under the emergency use authorization procedure by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Republic of the Philippines.

Sputnik Light vaccine based on human adenovirus serotype 26 is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Immunization with Sputnik Light will help the Philippines to significantly reduce the infection rate in the country and create herd immunity in a short time frame.

Advertisement

Sputnik Light is safe and highly effective as demonstrated by the real-world vaccination data in several countries. In particular, the data from the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province (Argentina) shows 78.6-83.7% efficacy among the elderly. In Paraguay, Sputnik Light is 93.5% effective during the ongoing vaccination campaign according to the country's Ministry of Health.

In March 2021 the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was approved in the Philippines under the emergency use authorization procedure. To date, Sputnik V has been authorized in 69 countries with a total population of over 3.7 billion people.

Thanks to its safety and efficacy, the single-component Sputnik Light vaccine is now both used on a standalone basis and also studied in combination with vaccines from other producers in several countries.

The heterogeneous boosting approach (''vaccine cocktail'' using human adenovirus serotype 26 as the first component and human adenovirus serotype 5 as the second component) was at the core of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus. With this approach proving successful in creating a longer and more durable immunity against the coronavirus, RDIF took the lead in initiating partnerships with other vaccine producers to conduct joint studies of a combination of the first component of Sputnik V with foreign vaccines.

Studies on a combination of Sputnik Light with other vaccines are ongoing in Argentina, Azerbaijan, UAE and have been approved in Russia and Belarus.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said: ''The approval of Sputnik Light by the regulatory authorities of the Philippines allows for expanding national vaccine portfolio through adding another Russian coronavirus vaccine, which has demonstrated safety and high efficacy in many countries. A single-shot Sputnik Light has efficacy higher than that of many foreign two-dose vaccines and enables to vaccinate more people in a shorter time frame.'' Key advantages of Sputnik Light: • Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V – the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

• Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Center during laboratory tests.

• Sputnik Light is compatible with standard vaccine storage and logistics requirements.

• The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that has proven to be safe and effective, with no long-term side effects, as confirmed in over 250 clinical trials conducted globally over the past two decades (while the history of use of human adenoviruses in vaccine development started in 1953).

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling RUB 2.1tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 1 mn people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at rdif.ru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)