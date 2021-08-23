Left Menu

No fresh Covid case recorded in Ladakh

A total of 1,637 sample reports, including 716 from Leh and 921 from Kargil, were found negative, they said.No Covid-related death was recorded in Ladakh on Sunday.All the patients who were discharged after recovering from the infection were from Leh, officials said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:18 IST
No new COVID-19 case was reported from Ladakh where seven people were cured from the infection, taking the overall recoveries so far to 20,223, officials said on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at 20,491, they said, adding the number of active cases in the union territory stands at 61 -- 55 in Leh and six in Kargil district.

Officials said no new Covid case was reported in Ladakh on Sunday. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Ladakh stands at 207 -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil, officials said. A total of 1,637 sample reports, including 716 from Leh and 921 from Kargil, were found negative, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

