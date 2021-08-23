Left Menu

UK orders 35 million more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccines

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-08-2021
Representative Image
Britain has agreed to buy 35 million more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be delivered from the second half of next year, as part of its preparations for booster shots and any new variants that could emerge.

"While we continue to build this wall of defence from COVID-19, it's also vital we do everything we can to protect the country for the future too – whether that's from the virus as we know it or new variants," health minister Sajid Javid said.

