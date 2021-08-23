Health News Roundup: Japan asks Tokyo hospitals to accept more COVID-19 patients; Thailand to receive 61 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this year and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Japan asks Tokyo hospitals to accept more COVID-19 patients

The Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed on Monday to hospitals in the capital to accept more COVID-19 patients as increasing infections have made it increasingly difficult to get access to care. Fewer than one in 10 coronavirus patients is hospitalized in Tokyo, fuelling public frustration with the government's COVID-19 response and undermining voter support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Thailand to receive 61 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this year

Thailand will receive 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this year, a government spokesperson said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country rushes to vaccinate its population amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Thailand is AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing hub for the region but has been slow to obtain enough shots to inoculate its population. About 9% of Thailand's 66 million people have been fully vaccinated.

German to drop incidence levels as key COVID yardstick - sources

Germany has decided to stop using the coronavirus infection rate as its yardstick for deciding if restrictions should be in force to contain the spread of the virus, government sources told Reuters on Monday. The government will instead monitor hospitalizations as a key indicator for whether the health system is becoming overburdened, the sources said.

Swedish Health Agency sees COVID-19 spreading faster in coming months

Sweden is likely to see COVID-19 infections gain momentum in the coming months while the current curbs to limit the spread will need to be maintained until a higher proportion of the adult population is vaccinated, the Health Agency said on Monday. Sweden, which has opted against lockdowns and mostly relied on voluntary measures, has experienced a lull in the pandemic during the summer with few deaths and hospitalizations. However, cases have risen in recent weeks and that trend is expected to continue as schools reopen and people return to work.

UK orders 35 million more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccines

Britain has agreed to buy 35 million more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be delivered from the second half of next year, as part of its preparations for booster shots and any new variants that could emerge. "While we continue to build this wall of defence from COVID-19, it's also vital we do everything we can to protect the country for the future too – whether that's from the virus as we know it or new variants," health minister Sajid Javid said.

Australia PM says COVID 'groundhog day' to end when more vaccinated

Australia must start to learn to live with COVID-19 when higher vaccination targets are reached, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, despite concerns in some states about the impact of a surge in cases in Sydney. With over half of all Australians stuck in weeks-long lockdowns to curb the highly infectious Delta strain, Morrison said the country had to move forward and start reducing restrictions as more people became vaccinated.

Taiwan's president leads way in first domestic COVID-19 vaccine

President Tsai Ing-wen got vaccinated with Taiwan's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, giving her personal stamp of approval as the island begins rolling out the shot whose approval critics say has been rushed. The health ministry last month approved the emergency use of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp's COVID-19 vaccine, part of a broader plan for inoculation self-sufficiency as delays in vaccine deliveries from global drug companies have affected Taiwan and many other countries.

Indonesia to allow restaurants, shops to reopen in Jakarta, Bali

Indonesia will from Tuesday start to allow the partial reopening of restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship in some areas, including in the capital Jakarta and the holiday island of Bali, President Joko Widodo said on Monday. Places of worship and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity while shopping malls will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity in those areas, the president said during a virtual press conference.

Philippines reports record virus cases as Delta variant spreads

The Philippines health ministry reported a record 18,332 COVID-19 infections on Monday and for the first time acknowledged community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus in its capital region. The region, an urban sprawl containing the capital, Manila, and 16 cities home to more than 13 million people, had been subject to strict lockdown measures which were relaxed https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-relax-coronavirus-curbs-capital-region-2021-08-19 for 10 days from Aug. 21 to allow more businesses to operate.

For first time since July, China reports no new local COVID-19 cases

China reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Monday for the first time since July, a sign the current outbreak may be waning amid Beijing's 'zero-tolerance stance and tough anti-virus measures across the country. More than 1,200 people have been confirmed infected in an outbreak that officials said has been mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, which was brought in from abroad and caused a cluster in late July in the eastern city of Nanjing.

