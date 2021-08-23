Left Menu

50 fall ill after having ‘prasad’ in Assam village

More than 50 people were taken ill and treated for suspected food poisoning after having prasad, comprising gram and fruits, at a religious function in Assams Charaideo district, a police official said on Monday. Soon after consuming the prasad, people complained of stomachache and vomiting.

50 fall ill after having 'prasad' in Assam village
More than 50 people were taken ill and treated for suspected food poisoning after having ‘prasad’, comprising gram and fruits, at a religious function in Assam’s Charaideo district, a police official said on Monday. A villager organised the event at his house and distributed ‘prasad’ among the neighbouring households on Sunday afternoon. Soon after consuming the ‘prasad’, people complained of stomachache and vomiting. Over 50 villagers were admitted to the Geleki Block Primary Health Centre since Sunday night with similar symptoms of food poisoning and their condition is stable now, the official said.

A team of Food and Civil Supplies Department visited the village under Geleki police station on Monday morning and seized the remaining stock of gram from the shop from which the villager had procured it.

An investigation has been started to determine how the food poisoning had been caused, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

