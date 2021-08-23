Left Menu

U.S. FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE for use in people over the age of 16, in first such approval of a COVID-19 shot. The vaccine has been authorized for emergency use since December and more than 204 million people in the United States have received it, based on Sunday's data.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:16 IST
U.S. FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE for use in people over the age of 16, in first such approval of a COVID-19 shot.

The vaccine has been authorized for emergency use since December and more than 204 million people in the United States have received it, based on Sunday's data. But none of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines had previously received full FDA approval. Public health officials hope it will convince more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective. Vaccine hesitancy among some Americans has hindered the United States response to the novel coronavirus.

"While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated," said Janet Woodcock, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's acting commissioner. Roughly 51% of Americans have been fully vaccinated so far, even as a recent surge of infections spurred by the contagious Delta variant ravages parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021